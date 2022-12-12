Eight perish as flash flood swamp jeep in Tanay

Eight passengers, seven of whom are senior citizens, died while one was injured after a jeep was swept in a flash flood while trying to cross the last river before reaching their area Saturday night in Barangay Sta. Ines in Tanay, dzBB reported Sunday.

In an interview with dzBB, Tanay Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) chief Norberto Francisco Matienzo, Jr. said the other fatality was a five-year-old child.

The injured passenger, identified as the wife of the driver, is at a hospital in Morong, Rizal.

Matienzo said the victims were on their way home after getting their cash aid from the Municipal Social Welfare and Development when one of the two jeepneys was bogged down when it was passing the final river around 8:15 pm.

'' According to a witness, one of their jeeps were bogged down at the last river when they were near Barangay Sta. Ines. A jeep (which went ahead) tried to tow them but a flash flood suddenly struck the jeep, which caused it to list to the left,'' said Matienzo.

Citing a report from the Rizal Provincial Police Office, dzBB said the driver of one of the jeepneys is missing. Jaspearl Tan/DMS