DOJ ''yet to discuss ins and outs of sanctions'' on Quiboloy

Department of Justice (DOJ) spokesperson Jose Mico Clavano on Sunday said it has “ yet to discuss the ins and outs of the (US Treasury) sanctions on Mr. Quiboloy.”

“It is simply too premature for us to speak on the issue. Allow us to gather verified information and seek US legal experts’ advice. Then we can act accordingly,” Clavano said Sunday.

Clavano said the DOJ “ would like to express our unity in their cause in the protection of human rights and in the eradication of corrupt practices.”

The DOJ made the statement in reaction to the decision of the US Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) to sanction 40 persons in nine countries, including Kingdom of Jesus Christ, the Name Above Every Name (KOJC) founder Apollo Quiboloy.

“As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of the designated persons described above that are in the United States or in the possession or control of US persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC,” the US Treasury Department said in its announcement.

“In addition, any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons, individually or in the aggregate unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC, or exempt, OFAC’s regulations generally prohibit all transactions by US persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons.

“The prohibitions include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any designated person, or the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person.”

The report claimed '' for more than a decade, Apollo Carreon Quiboloy (Quiboloy) engaged in serious human rights abuse, including a pattern of systemic and pervasive rape of girls as young as 11 years old, as well as other physical abuse.

“Quiboloy is designated pursuant to E.O. 13818 for being a foreign person who is responsible for or complicit in, or has directly or indirectly engaged in, serious human rights abuse. As noted above, Quiboloy was indicted in November 2021. Quiboloy is currently on the FBI’s Wanted List,” it added. DMS