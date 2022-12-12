Marcos will push for Philippine interest in ASEAN-EU summit in Belgium

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. will push for Philippine interest as the country coordinator of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) with the European Union (EU) during a summit in Brussels, Belgium.

In his pre-departure speech at the Villamor Airbase in Pasay City Sunday night, Marcos said he was tasked to discuss ASEAN's agenda in its Commemorative Summit with EU on Wednesday.

"Although I am representing the Philippines, I am now also representing all of ASEAN. But nonetheless, as I have mentioned, Philippine interests will always enter into all my discussions," Marcos said.

Marcos will also attend the 10th ASEAN-EU Business Summit on Tuesday.

"These events will provide an opportunity to drum up economic interests once again and engagement for the Philippines in view of the presence of key business leaders in Europe at the event," Marcos said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) earlier said Marcos will be meeting with several multinational firms to secure possible investments.

He is set to hold bilateral talks with King Philippe of Belgium as well as other European countries, including Estonia, the Czech Republic, Spain, Denmark, Germany, Poland, Finland, the Netherlands and the European Union. DMS