「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
33度-23度
両替レート
1万円=P4,010
$100=P5515

12月9日のまにら新聞から

Diaz-Naranjo wins three golds at world championship

［ 103 words｜2022.12.9｜英字 (English) ］

Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo, the Philippines' first Olympic gold medalist, won three gold medals in the women's 55 kg division at the world weightlifting championship in Bogota, Colombia Wednesday.

Diaz, cleared 93 kg in snatch, 114 kg in clean and jerk, for a total lift of 207 kg., outlifting Colombia’s Rosalba Morales and Mexico’s Ana Gabriela Lopez.

Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Jose Emmanuel Eala congratulated Diaz.

“Hidilyn has proven once again that the fire in her heart to be second to none in her field continues to burn and remains the benchmark by which every weightlifter and Filipino athlete must measure themselves against,” he said. DMS

前の記事2022年12月9日 次の記事2022年12月9日