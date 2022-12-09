Diaz-Naranjo wins three golds at world championship

Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo, the Philippines' first Olympic gold medalist, won three gold medals in the women's 55 kg division at the world weightlifting championship in Bogota, Colombia Wednesday.

Diaz, cleared 93 kg in snatch, 114 kg in clean and jerk, for a total lift of 207 kg., outlifting Colombia’s Rosalba Morales and Mexico’s Ana Gabriela Lopez.

Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Jose Emmanuel Eala congratulated Diaz.

“Hidilyn has proven once again that the fire in her heart to be second to none in her field continues to burn and remains the benchmark by which every weightlifter and Filipino athlete must measure themselves against,” he said. DMS