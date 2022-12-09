JASDF chief of staff offers eternal condolence to those who died 81 years ago

By Robina Asido

The chief of staff of the Japan Air Self Defense Force (JASDF) expressed regret and offered eternal condolences to those who died during the World War II.

It can be recalled that on December 8, 1941, the Japanese Imperial Army bombed the airfields in Zambales, Clark Field, and Fort McKinley hours after they attacked the Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

"About 80 years ago, during the Second World War, countless people of both Japan and the Philippines had lost their lives. Yesterday, I visited Heroes Cemetery, Libingan ng mga Bayani to console the spirit of those deceased persons and I bowed my head deeply, and expressed regret and offered my eternal condolences," Gen. Izutsu Shunji, JASDF chief of staff said in a press conference in Clark Air Base on Wednesday.

"The hardship of most Philippine people and Japanese people, we must not forget this and we cannot get it over but we have just shared our lesson from it," he said.

"Taking into account of the history that had estranged the two nations, I am confident that the fact that the Koku-Jietai (JASDF) was able to dispatch fighter aircraft here in Clark for the first time, and also conduct unit-to-unit exchanges for facilitating our mutual understanding, aiming at advancement of defense cooperation and exchanges would mark a new milestone for the relationship between Japan-Philippine air services," he added, referring to the arrival of the two JASDF F15 fighter jets on Tuesday.

The goodwill visit of the two F15 fighter jets in the Clark Air Base is part of the JASDF exchange program with the Philippine Air Force (PAF) from November 27 to December 7.

Izutsu noted that the Philippines and Japan were "able to develop our relationship and cooperation, thanks to the history of friendship and cooperation between our countries and the people."

"I have committed myself to deepen the cooperation between the two air services to become a part of our history of friendship and cooperation," he said.

Izutsu also mentioned that during his bilateral meeting with Maj. Gen. Augustine Malinit, commander of the Air Defense Command of the Philippine Air Force on Wednesday, they both agreed that the "cooperation between our two air forces is very important and we cultivate it further as we work closely."

"The Koku-Jieitai will deepen the cooperation and exchanges with the Philippine Air Force and uphold and reinforce a free and open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)," he added. DMS