PDEA official, two anti-drug agents, driver arrested in buy-bust

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency's (PDEA) chief in the Southern District office, two anti-drug agents and a driver were arrested in a buy-bust operation on Tuesday where P9.18 million worth of suspected shabu were seized.

The operation took place at about 9 pm, at the PDEA South District Office at Upper Bicutan, Taguig City.

Arrested were Enrique Lucero, chief, PDEA Southern District Office, Anthony Vic Alabastro, agent, Jaireh Llaguno, agent, Mark Warren Mallo, driver.

PDEA Director General Moro Virgilio Lazo, who was present during the operation, was dismayed. He said the agents will not receive any special treatment.

A report received by the Southern Police director Brig. Gen. Kirby Kraft said National Capital Region Regional Drug Enforcement Unit and NCRPO RDEU operatives with police and PDEA personnel conducted the operation that resulted in the arrest of the suspects.

Seized during the operation were three small knot-tied transparent sachet containing white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu with an estimated weight of 100 grams and Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P 680,000, one big self-sealing plastic containing white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu with an approximate weight of 1,250 grams with DDB value of ? 8, 500,000, ? 1, 000 genuine incorporated with 99 pieces of ?1000 boodle/fake money used as buy bust money, one pistol caliber .40 without model and serial number and one digital weighing scale.

The suspects are under the custody of the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit of the NCRPO for proper disposition pending the filing of appropriate charges in Taguig City Prosecutor's Office. DMS