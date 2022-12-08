CA gives ad interim consent to envoys with additional jurisdictions

The Commission on Appointments (CA) on Wednesday gave its ad interim consent to two ambassadors who have been given additional jurisdictions.

One of them is Philippine Ambassador to Japan Mylene Garcia-Albano will be Non-resident Ambassador to the Republic of Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Marshall Islands.

Former Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., ex-CNN China correspondent Jaime Flor Cruz and Evangelina Lourdes Arroyo Bernos, daughter of former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, were among the 13 ambassadors who were given ad interim appointments.

Locsin will be the ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Flor Cruz will be ambassador to the People's Republic of China and Bernos will be ambassador to Austria.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, who heads the CA, also addressed the appointees.

"You are the face of our country in all your posts abroad. Please make us proud and help promote our nation. I hope you can get more tourists to come and more investors to invest in our country," he said. DMS