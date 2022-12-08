Parts of first radar system from Japan arrived ''recently'': PAF

By Robina Asido

The parts of the first radar system acquired from Japan arrived in the country early this month, a Philippine Air Force (PAF) official said on Wednesday

"It arrived just recently, this December, Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo, Philippine Air Force spokesperson, said in a press conference in Clark Air Base in Pampanga.

Maj. Gen. Augustine Malinit, PAF Air Defense Command chief, said the first fully operational radar system located in Wallace Air Station at San Fernando City, La Union is expected to be turned over to the PAF in the first semester of 2023.

"The turnover to the Philippine Air Force as the fully operational system it will be next year hopefully by the 1st semester," he said.

"The radar project under Japan... we expect the delivery of one next year and three more will be by 2024 to 2025," he added.

Japan Air Self Defense Force (JASDF) Chief of Staff Gen. Izutsu Shunji said the training for the PAF officials who will operate the radar system and the construction of the facility where the radar will be placed is ongoing.

"In the Philippines, construction and installation of the Japan-made warning and surveillance radar are in progress. In line with this project, we have accepted PAF personnel in Japan to provide them with training in operation and maintenance of the radar system," he said.

"The Koku Jieitai will continue deepening cooperation with the Philippine Air Force to realize this project successfully together with the acquisition, technology and logistics agency (ATLA)," he added.

Malinit said around 20 PAF personnel, including those who were sent to Japan, have undergone initial training for the operation and maintenance of the radar system.

"All the training related to these applications are already in place. Our students are undergoing the required training courses for them to operate the radars and they will finish probably in a few months time," he said.

Castillo said the three other radar systems will be installed from North to South.

"Right now, the radar system has not achieved that full coverage of all frontiers hopefully with this radar system will be able to... so these radar will be located from North to South," she said.DMS