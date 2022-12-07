HFMD cases rising in NCR: DOH

Cases of hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) are increasing in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Department of Health (DOH) said Tuesday.

In a press conference, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said they saw an increase in HFMD cases in Metro Manila with 155 cases reported from October to December.

"We are seeing an increase in HFMD cases for these past weeks. Majority of them are children 11 years old and below," said Vergeire, adding these happened in two to three months.

"There is not enough basis yet for our local governments to declare outbreaks. These are all manageable and preventable," added Vergeire.

Earlier, Philippine Federation of Professionals Association (PFPA) Vice President Benito Atienza said some schools even encounter high number of HFMD cases.

HFMD is an infection among children that causes sores inside or around their mouth, and rashes or blisters on their hands, feet, legs, or buttocks. DMS