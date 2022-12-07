Two JASDF F-15 fighter jets arrive in Clark

By Robina Asido

Two Japan Air Self Defense Force (JASDF) F-15 fighter jets arrived at Clark on Tuesday as part of their exchange program with the Philippine Air Force.

The exchange program began on Nov. 27 and will end on December 7.

The JASDF contingent, led by its Chief of Staff Gen. Izutsu Shunji, was participated by around 60 persons.

The two F15's with tail number 876 and 893 were escorted by four Philippine Air Force FA50 jet fighter aircraft when the former entered Philippine air space.

In his speech, Maj. Gen. Takahashi Hideo, JASDF Western Air Defense Force Vice Commander stressed the importance of the visit of the F-15's fighter jet aircrafts which according to him has "show the strong relationship between PAF and Koku-Jieitai (JASDF) ."

"I believe that this visit marks a very important milestone in the history of defense exchange between PAF and Koku-Jieitai," he said.

"I appreciate the fact that the Philippines has become the first ASEAN members country to host a visit of Koku-Jieitai fight jets," he added.

Takahashi said the visit aims to further promote mutual understanding and to advance defense exchanges between PAF and Koku-Jieitai.

"I am very sure that Koju-Jieitai will continue to enhance cooperative relations with PAF for the sake of peace and stability of both country and Indo-Pacific region as well," he added.

Col. Leo Fontanilla, the PAF 5th Fighter Wing Commander, expressed hope that the visit of F15's will be the start of other visits of JASDF to the Philippines.

"I am very glad that both our airmen, particularly the fighter pilots, shall be interacting, exchanging expertise, and fostering friendship and brotherhood," he said.

"We hope this will not be the last but rather the beginning of other visits of Japan Air Self-Defense Force," he added.

Later Tuesday, the JASDF headed by Izutsu joined the PAF in a wreath laying ceremony to pay respect to those who died during the World War II at the Tomb of Unknown Soldiers in the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City. DMS