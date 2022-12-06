JETRO launches Okurimono Holiday Fair with cocktail-pairing dinner

The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), a Japanese government-related organization promoting mutual trade and investment between Japan and the rest of the world, in partnership with Mitsukoshi Fresh officially launched the first ever Okurimono Holiday Fair last November 23 at Japanese restaurant Ikomai in Makati City.

Ikomai’s chef James Antolin created a multi-course menu highlighting the various Japanese products available at Mitsukoshi Fresh, while Takato Ishimoto of Mitsukoshi Federal Retail Inc. curated a selection of cocktails to perfectly complement the dishes.

The meal featured six Japanese-inspired dishes paired with five liquors and cocktails from Japan.

The dinner event, hosted by lifestyle personality Stephanie Zubiri, was well attended by members of the Philippine and Manila-based Japanese media as well as select members of the food blogging community.

At the event, JETRO Director Sudo Makoto announced the Okurimono Holiday Fair, featuring the best of Japanese culture, food, and lifestyle. Aside from authentic products imported from Japan, the fair will also have must-try interactive exhibits that are as fun as they are delicious.

“JETRO will be having three stations at the fair. One is the sake/shochu station, then we will have a noodle station, and the last one will feature confectionery and snacks. There will be interactive activities in each station where visitors can get a chance to taste and sample the different Japanese products,” Sudo explained.

The Okurimono Holiday Fair is a one-stop-shop for yuletide shopping, because of its great selections, high quality products, and gift-ready packaging.

Japanese people are known for their deeply thoughtful approach to gift-giving, making sure the present and its packaging will symbolize how much they care for the recipient.

Sudo encourages everyone to visit the Okurimono Holiday Fair, welcoming everyone to a taste of Japan in BGC.

“We are bringing you a taste and gift from Japan this holiday season, please come and visit us at the JETRO Okurimono Holiday Fair at Mitsukoshi BGC.“

The JETRO - Okurimono Holiday Fair is happening from December 9 to 26 at Mitsukoshi Mall in Bonifacio Global City. JETRO