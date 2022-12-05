DA assures pork supply is enough

The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Sunday declared there is enough supply of pork.

“We are assuring the public that there is more than enough supply of pork now. They shouldn’t worry,” DA deputy spokesperson Rex Estoperez told dzBB.

“If you want to buy frozen meat which is at a lower price, that’s up to you. If you want fresh meat, that depends on your preference. But what we’re saying is there is no shortage of pork, even if it’s almost Christmas,” he added.

Estoperez said since consumers would rather buy fresh pork, market vendors are reluctant to release frozen pork.

In a separate dzBB interview on Thursday, Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (Sinag) President Rosendo So said pork supply would be enough until the first quarter of 2023.

The farmgate prices of live hogs range from P155 to P170, he said.

According to the DA’s price watch, pork kasim is sold at P300 per kilo while pork liempo is sold at P360. Jaspearl Tan/DMS