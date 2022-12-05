DOH starts three-day mass vaccination on Monday

The Department of Health (DOH) is set to begin Monday its three-day mass vaccination program, where COVID-19 shots will be offered house-to-house and in established sites.

"We will be going house-to-house to reach our senior citizens, those with comorbidities that are unvaccinated, as well as the children 5 to 11 years old," said Department of Health Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire.

"We will set up different vaccination sites in different parts of the country, like in markets, malls, schools, churches, and other public places," she added.

Vergeire said other national government agencies, local government units and the private sector will help the DOH ''so we can enhance the vaccination rate."

As of November 29, there are 71.5 million fully vaccinated Filipinos. But 21 million have received booster shots. DMS