Two Pampanga anti-drug cops shot dead by motorbike-riding gunmen

Two cops assigned at the Mabalacat Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit in Pampanga were shot dead by motorcycle-riding gunmen Saturday early morning, an initial police report said.

The fatalities were Senior Staff Sergeant Dominador Gacusan and Senior Master Sergeant Sofronio Capitle Jr, who both came from anti-drug operation and were riding a motorcycle.

An initial report said five suspects wearing bonnets and long sleeves were riding two motorcycles.

Investigation revealed the two police men were trailed by the suspects and when they reached South Daang Bakal Road in Barangay Dau, the cops were fired upon and fell from the motorcycle.

The suspects dismounted from their motorbikes and shot the two cops in the head.

Central Luzon police director Brig. Gen. Cesar Pasiwen ordered a manhunt against the suspects. DMS