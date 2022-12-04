Japan hosts World Assembly for Women: WAW! 2020

On Saturday, the Government of Japan hosted the 6th World Assembly for Women (WAW! 2022) in Tokyo.

After a gap of almost three years, WAW! returned this year to host participants from around the world and discuss challenges women face and various gender-related topics that have become more apparent due to the COVID-19 pandemic and world affairs.

This year, WAW! 2022 centered event on the theme “WAW! for Mainstreaming Gender into a New Form of Capitalism."

For the opening ceremony, Guðni Thorlacius Johannesson, president of the Republic of Iceland; and Sima Bahous, Undersecretary general of the United Nations and Executive Director of UN Women both graced the event as Keynote Speakers.

For the Philippines, Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio joined the forum online as she shared a virtual message in one session, to mark the event.

An initiative of the Japanese Government since 2014, WAW! brings together global leaders of women’s empowerment and gender equality. The conference is one of the efforts to realize gender equality and women’s empowerment, which is one of the priority issues of the Government of Japan. Japan Information and Culture Center