BFAR declares moratorium on confiscating pink salmon, other imported fish in wet markets

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) declared a moratorium in its crackdown on selling pink salmon, pampano and other imported frozen fish products in the local wet markets .

The crackdown was to start on December 4.

In a press conference on Friday, BFAR OIC Demosthenes Escoto said the declaration of the moratorium was based on the "recommendations from fisheries stakeholders and some lawmakers."

"Our moratorium in the operation on wet markets, so practically, we will go back or revert back to the original strategy that we're doing which is concentrating on the ports or storages and other areas, but not on the wet markets," he said.

"This is the extension of the previous strategy that we are doing to implement FAO 195. What we have in mind is to strengthen the previous strategy or a law enforcement process that we are doing and doing so will probably be able to proliferate, but definitely the moratorium will target the operations of the bureau in the wet market. So we will not be operating in the wet market for now," he added.

Escoto said the BFAR shall revisit the Fisheries Administrative Order No. 195 or the rules and regulations governing importation of fresh, chilled, frozen and fishery aquatic products.

"Momentarily, the Bureau, without disregarding the policy formulation process as mandated by the Philippines Fisheries Code, shall revisit the regulations and policies governing importation of fresh, chilled, frozen fish and fishery, aquatic products, particularly the Fisheries Administrative Order No. 195 series of 1999, which authorizes the importation of these products for the purpose of canning and processing and trade to institutional buyers," he said.

"In the interest of the Filipino consumers and fisheries stakeholders, the Bureau remains committed in carrying out its mandate to ensure food security and food sufficiency, especially that the Christmas season is fast approaching while strengthening the implementation of fishery laws and other necessary regulations," he added. Robina Asido/DMS