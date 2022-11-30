Daily COVID-19 cases could rise to almost 2,300 by yearend due to X'mas gatherings: DOH

Daily coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases are seen to increase to nearly 2,300 by the end of the year due to Christmas gatherings and parties in the coming weeks.

In an online press conference Tuesday, Epidemiology Bureau Director Alethea de Guzman said the DOH is forecasting number of COVID-19 cases to go up due to less adherence to minimum public health standards (MPHS).

"If our MPHS compliance further decreases, our daily cases will actually, may probably range from 1,114 to as high as 2,294 by the end of December," said de Guzman.

"Why the decrease? The holiday season will possibly lead to more interaction, less physical distancing, and decline in MPHS compliance," she added.

De Guzman said people continue to follow MPHS, cases may drop to less than 500 per day.

The DOH said COVID-19 cases averaged 1,147 cases daily for November 21 to 27.

On Tuesday, the DOH reported 801 new cases, 12 deaths and 1,074 recoveries. DMS