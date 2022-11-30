BAI official says supply of eggs ''stable''

The Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) said the supply of eggs is ''stable'' and will be enough until the year ends.

"Presently, the supply of our eggs is stable. Its price ranges from P7 per piece," Lani Plata Cerna, supervising science research specialist, BAI livestock research and development, said during the ''Laging Handa'' public briefing on Tuesday.

Cerna said despite ''stable'' supply of eggs, its price will defend on demand in the holiday season.

"The increase in prices is based on the law of supply and demand. Like food, the supply of eggs is expected to increase because of bread and cakes and other pastries that are in demand during banquets, especially during Christmas and New Year," she said.

"If the demand for eggs increases and it will not meet the local supply, there is really a possibility that the price will increase. But based on the egg supply outlook, we will have enough supply until the end of the year where we have 112 percent sufficiency," she added. Robina Asido/DMS