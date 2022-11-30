Pork supply for last quarter insufficient: BAI official

Supply of pork for the last quarter will be insufficient, an official of the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) said on Tuesday.

During the Laging Handa public briefing, Lani Plata Cerna, supervising science research specialist, livestock research and development of the BAI, said this is based on its supply outlook.

"As of October 20, 2022, based on the hogs supply outlook, there will be slight insufficiency of pork meat for the present quarter of the year," she said.

"We have a 95 percent sufficiency level; it is lower compared to quarter three, where we have 121 percent sufficient level," she added.

Cerna said the government is intensifying the repopulation of hogs to improve supply.

In a separate interview, Samuel Joseph Castro, deputy national coordinator, National African Swine Fever Prevention and Control Program of BAI said the regions of Ilocos, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas and Soccsksargen have active ASF cases.

"I can lay down as of November 25, Region I, III, IV-A, VI, VIII and XII. Again, it moves according to the actions we take, especially the LGUs and DA regional field units on the ground," he said.

"This figure is very dynamic. It’s according to the different reports coming from the regions, it's dynamic, regularly updated," he added. Robina Asido/DMS