Malay mayor says P100 travel insurance for tourists visiting Boracay not mandatory

Malay, Aklan Mayor Frolibar Bautista clarifies that the P100 travel insurance offered for the tourist visiting Boracay Island is not mandatory.

In a radio interview, Bautista the local government of Malay issued an ordinance to encourage tourists to avail insurance when they visit the municipality for their own safety and protection.

"It is not mandatory, they are just being encouraged and it is being offered by an insurer per our ordinance. It is for the protection of our tourists that visit Boracay so that in case of an accident," he said.

"Yes it is not mandatory but it's good of course for our tourists," he added.

Bautista said the insurance has been offered to tourists at the port in Malay since its ordinance was implemented starting last week.

"There is a table at the port for interested individuals, if you're not interested it's not mandatory," he said.

"This ordinance was approved by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (provincial board) and then of course we create an (implementing rules and regulation) IRR approved by the Sangguniang Bayan (municipal board)," he added.

Bautista said the mandatory fees that tourists should pay when they visit the Island includes the environmental fee, terminal fee and the payment for the pump boat to bring them to Boracay. Robina Asido/DMS