NGCP lifts yellow alert for Luzon grid

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) lifted its yellow alert for the Luzon grid ''due to receding system demand'' on Monday evening.

NGCP, in its Twitter account, placed the Luzon grid on yellow alert from 5 pm to 7 pm.

On Monday morning, NGCP placed the Luzon grid on yellow alert from 10 am to 5 pm and red alert from 5 pm to 6 pm.

Six power plants went on forced outage and three were running on derated capacities, resulting in a deficiency of 2,648 megawatts, the NGCP said.

At 11:30 pm, the NCGP lifted red alert for the Luzon grid but added it would be on yellow alert from 3 to 4 pm and 5 to 7 pm.

Cynthia Alabanza, NGCP spokesperson, said: "It is a sudden emergency shutdown. That is not planned... we did not foresee this. So what happened is an emergency shutdown. That is why we have a yellow and red alert announcement this morning," she said. Robina Asido/DMS