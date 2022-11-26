More Kadiwa stores open in Metro Manila under 'Kadiwa ng Pasko' project

More Kadiwa outlets opened Friday at different locations in Metro Manila following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s simultaneous nationwide launch of the “Kadiwa ng Pasko” project in Mandaluyong City last week.

Among the stores opened to serve the public were the Kadiwa outlets in Caloocan City (Caloocan City Hall-South), Quezon City (VMMC Kadiwa Store, ADC Kadiwa Store-DA Central Office), Paranaque City (Petron station-Bgy. San Antonio, Paranaque City Hall), Pasig City (Petron Station-San Joaquin), Mandaluyong City (Farmers Collectives, The Podium, California Gardens Plaza), Las Pinas City (Shepherd Parish Manuela Pamplona 3, Southland Estate Town House), Makati City (Makati City Hall)and Cainta, Rizal (Liwasang Bayan).

In Caloocan City, the Kadiwa Store at the Caloocan City Hall C-Cube Complex is open to the public from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

City officials said they want the public to consider locally produced products and expect the Kadiwa ng Pasko project could bring cheap but quality food and gifts.

Consumers can buy a kilo of rice for only P25 while sugar is at P70 per kilo, much cheaper than those being sold in private stores and supermarkets.

The Kadiwa ng Pasko project of the Marcos administration is seen to benefit thousands of farmers and fisherfolk by providing them additional profits as well as local consumers amid rising prices of basic commodities.

The project, which seeks to make food products affordable, was launched by the chief executive in Mandaluyong City on November 16.

Fourteen sites were opened simultaneously across the country during last week’s launch, including 11 in the National Capital Region, one in Tacloban City, one in Davao De Oro and one in Koronadal City, South Cotabato.

On November 29, at least 28 Kadiwa ng Pasko sites will be open across the country. Presidential News Desk