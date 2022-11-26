Conferment ceremony of the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun on former Senate President and ex-Speaker of the House Manuel Villar, Jr.

On November 25, on behalf of His Majesty the Emperor of Japan, Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko conferred the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun upon former Senate President and ex-Speaker of the House of Representatives Manuel Villar, Jr., during a conferment ceremony held at Malacanang Palace in the presence of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The award recognizes Villar’s indispensable contributions to strengthening the economic and bilateral relations between Japan and the Philippines.

In his congratulatory message, Ambassador Koshikawa lauded the leadership of Villar during his time as the Senate President and the House Speaker.

He also expressed appreciation for Villar’s leading roles in the ratification of the "Japan-Philippines Economic Partnership Agreement" (JPEPA) and the "Japan-Philippines Tax Treaty Amendment Protocol" in 2008, followed by the “Japan-Philippines Technical Cooperation Agreement” in 2011.

Koshikawa warmly noted that Villar’s “steadfast commitment to nation building and exceptional leadership skills have laid the groundwork for deepening the friendship and bilateral relations between Japan and the Philippines.” Japan Information and Culture Center