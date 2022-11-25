Japan, IOM hands over emergency mobile equipment, health kits to Odette survivors in Siargao Island

On November 23, Consul General Ishikawa Yoshihisa of the Consulate General Office in Davao led the official turnover of mobile cold chain and emergency health kits to Odette-affected communities in Siargao Island.

This event marks the completion of the grant aid under the project “Shelter, CCCM and Health Response to Super Typhoon Rai (Odette) in Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas and CARAGA Regions.” Dinagat Islands Governor Nilo Demery, Jr. was also present in the event, along with IOM Philippines Chief of Mission Tristan Burnett.

Other attendees were Mayor Marializa Ressurrecion, Municipality of Pilar, Surigao del Norte and Gilbert Conzales, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Officer, Surigao del Norte.

The Government of Japan earmarked $4.2 million emergency grant aid for this undertaking in January for the survivors of Typhoon Odette.

The IOM, as the implementing organization, immediately provided shelter repair kits to approximately 3,289 households, 3,475 individuals trained on Build Back Safer, Camp Coordination/Management assistance to more than 5,488 displaced families, capacity building, as well as psychological first aid to vulnerable individuals affected by the typhoon.

Around 393 communities will have primary health care access with the 12 mobile health clinics.

Ambassador Koshikawa lauded the project as a testament to Japan’s unwavering commitment to support the Philippines in its recovery effort. He praised the project as a vital progress, highlighting the importance of access to healthcare amidst adversity.

“As your partner and neighbor, Japan has consistently shown itself to be the Philippines' closest ally, especially during difficult times. Our shared values strengthen our general cooperation when we are put in difficult situations. May the mobile cold chain and health clinics, as well as the health kits for both critical and non-critical treatment, lessened the people's burdens, especially during medical emergencies. We strive to advance the general well-being of everyone,” Ambassador Koshikawa said.

Japan and IOM have been working together across a variety development projects through the years, all aiming to make a difference in the lives of Filipinos. Japan Information and Culture Center