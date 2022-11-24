「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

JASDF, PAF to hold unit-to-unit exchanges from Nov 27 to Dec. 11 at Clark

［ 130 words｜2022.11.24｜英字 (English) ］

The Japan Air Self-Defense Force and the Philippine Air Force are set to conduct a unit-to-unit exchanges from November 27 to December 11 at Clark Air Base, Pampanga province.

Deployed units from both parties will undergo exchange programs aimed at promoting mutual understanding and defense cooperation and exchanges.

The JASDF will deploy two fighter aircraft (F-15), along with approximately 60 personnel from Air Defense Command. Exchanges will be held mainly at the Clark Air Base, Pampanga and the surrounding airspace.

Previously, the JASDF and PAF also held Bilateral exercises on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HA/DR) in July 2021 and June 2022.

The program aims to further the two Air Forces’ HA/DR capabilities, particularly on the delivery of relief goods to affected people in severe emergencies. Japan Information and Culture Center

