Two Japanese who allegedly carried more than 100 million yen into the country plead not guilty

Two Japanese nationals who were accused of carrying more than 100 million yen and violating the Customs Modernization Act pleaded not guilty.

During the arraignment on Wednesday, they were charged with the illegal importation of money without a permit from the Banko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and not declaring the amount of money to the Bureau of Customs.

Cesar Subido, who served as the interpreter, read the charges filed against them in Japanese.

After both Japanese nationals pleaded not guilty through their lawyer Mikaelo Reyes, Pasay Regional Trial Court Presiding Judge Rowena Nieves Tan issued a certificate of arraignment.

Reyesrequested to be given time to procure witnesses of the accused being arrested at the airport.

Tan granted the request and scheduled the next hearing for February 22, 2023.

Last February, the wo Japanese nationals were arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport for supposedly bringing 100,645,000 yen (P44,833,486).

Based on BSP regulations, travelers can only bring cash of up to $10,000 (P572,320). Jaspearl Tan/DMS