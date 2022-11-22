Chinese Coast Guard allegedly seizes floating debris from Navy boat: military

The military said a Chinese Coast Guard seized floating debris that a Philippine Navy ship recovered 800 meters off Pag-asa Island and was bringing to an island last Sunday, dzBB said Monday.

While the Philippine Navy vessel was towing the debris through a rope tied to their boat, the Western Command said a Chinese Coast Guard ship sent an inflatable boat and cut the rope to get the debris, dzBB reported.

No violence took place as the military performed maximum tolerance and left the scene for Pag-asa island, the radio station said.

The Western Command said it reported the incident to the National Task Force on the West Philippine Sea which will decide if a diplomatic protest should be filed. DMS