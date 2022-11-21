US VP Harris arrives, meets Marcos and Sara

US Vice President Kamala Harris arrived around 7 pm at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Sunday.

Harris came from the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Bangkok. She was accompanied by her husband, Douglas Emhoff.

She is set to have meetings with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday.

On Nov. 21, Harris is scheduled to fly to Palawan where she will board the Coast Guard vessel BRP Teresa Magbanua. She is expected to deliver a speech.

"We are preparing to welcome her, in terms of security and briefing on the operations of the PCG especially in the West Phil Sea," said Philippine Coast Guard spokesman Commodore Armando Balilo said in a radio interview on Saturday. DMS