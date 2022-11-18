Four die in cholera outbreak in Maria Aurora province

Four people died while more than 200 more suffered from diarrhea due to a cholera outbreak in Maria Aurora town.

In a radio interview, Hezer Necesito, Maria Aurora municipal health officer, said the four deaths, aged 30 to 50 years old, were in severe condition when they were rushed to the hospital.

Necesito said two barangays in Maria Aurora municipality were affected by the outbreak, it includes Barangay Bayanihan and Barangay Kadayacan.

"The cases are concentrated in Barangay Bayanihan, where four of our citizens died," he said.

He also noted that of the 286 cholera cases recorded in their municipality, four are still confined in the hospital while the other patients are recovering in their homes.

Necesito said based on initial investigation the outbreak was caused by the consumption of contaminated water from well and hand water pumps.

"The septic tank is near the water source, we think that the micro organisms in the water may have increased because of the recent earthquake and the flooding incident in the two barangays," he said.

Necesito said the local government continues to supply portable and clean water for the residents.

"Aside from that, we also educate them. We have teams that conduct house to house and we also conduct community assembly, barangay assembly to educate them how to disinfect their water," he said. Robina Asido/DMS