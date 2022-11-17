「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
32度-25度
両替レート
1万円=P4,070
$100=P5,720

11月17日のまにら新聞から

Murder cases fell nearly 12 percent in January-November from year-ago levels: PNP

［ 87 words｜2022.11.17｜英字 (English) ］

Murder cases declined by almost 12 percent in January to November this year from year-ago levels, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported Wednesday.

Data from the PNP showed there were 3,706 murder cases from January to November this year, lower by 11.95 percent compared to 4,209 during the same period in 2021.

The other index crimes are homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery,

theft and vehicle theft.

Homicide dropped by 12.04 percent from 977 to 877.

Cases of rape fell from 8,225 to 7,197, down about 12.5 percent. DMS

前の記事2022年11月17日 次の記事2022年11月17日