Murder cases fell nearly 12 percent in January-November from year-ago levels: PNP

Murder cases declined by almost 12 percent in January to November this year from year-ago levels, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported Wednesday.

Data from the PNP showed there were 3,706 murder cases from January to November this year, lower by 11.95 percent compared to 4,209 during the same period in 2021.

The other index crimes are homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery,

theft and vehicle theft.

Homicide dropped by 12.04 percent from 977 to 877.

Cases of rape fell from 8,225 to 7,197, down about 12.5 percent. DMS