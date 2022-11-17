P25 kilo rice, cheap products in Marcos administration's 'Kadiwa ng Pasko' project

Filipinos may purchase affordable products, including rice at P25 per kilo at the Kadiwa ng Pasko Project launched by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Wednesday, as part of his administration’s bid to slash rice prices.

“‘Pag bibili ng bigas kinukuha sa NFA, kinukuha sa buffer stock… hindi kumikita ang NFA. Kung ano ‘yung pinambili nila ganoon din ang presyo kaya’t ‘yung nakita ninyo ‘yung bigas P25 (per kilo),” said the President in a speech during the nationwide launch of the project in Mandaluyong City.

“Palapit na tayo dun sa aming pangarap na mag-P20 (per kilo of rice) pero dahan-dahan. Aabutin din natin yan,” Marcos pointed out.

During the event in Barangay Addition Hills, the chief executive reiterated the government’s commitment to implement measures aimed at improving the lives of Filipinos.

“Ang Kadiwa ay nagdadala lamang ng mas mura na bilihin para sa taong-bayan... Ito namang Kadiwa ay nakakamura ito dahil ang pamahalaan ay bumibili diretso sa supplier kaya’t lahat ‘yung… Lahat ng transport cost, lahat ng mga ganyang klase na kailangang bayaran ang gobyerno na ang gumagalaw,” the President pointed out.

The Kadiwa ng Pasko project was conceptualized to address inflation by providing the people with affordable goods especially in the upcoming holiday season in coordination with the Department of Agriculture (DA) as the lead agency.

The program aims to provide a market to local farmers and fishermen for their produce and small business enterprises selling basic necessities.

Organizers expect them to have better income and, at the same time, provide the public access to more affordable, accessible, and high-quality merchandise.

The President was joined by First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, who expressed full support for the initiative.

“Labing-apat, labing-apat ito na iba’t ibang Kadiwa ng Pasko na binubuksan namin. Si First Lady napunta sa Paranaque, Si Congressman Sandro nasa Quezon City, ‘yung isang anak ko si Simon ay nasa San Juan,” said the President.

“Patuloy po ito. Pararamihin po natin ito hangga’t may coverage na tayo na national,” Marcos added.

The chief executive also expressed hopes that Filipinos would show support for the program.

Fourteen sites were opened simultaneously across the country on Wednesday, including 11 in the National Capital Region, one in Tacloban City, one in Davao De Oro, and one in Koronadal City, South Cotabato.

In his speech, Marcos also expressed gratitude to the DA and the support agencies like the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) for organizing the program. Presidential News Desk