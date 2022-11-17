US Vice President Harris to visit Philippines next week

US Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Philippines next week to hold separate talks with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte and travel to Palawan province.

Harris will arrive in Manila on the evening of Nov. 20 after attending the APEC Summit in Bangkok , a senior US administration official said in a background briefing.

The 58-year-old Harris will meet Marcos and Duterte on Nov. 21 to enhance security and economic ties, the official said.

Harris will meet with civil society activities to demonstrate US “commitment and continued support for human rights and democratic resilience.”

She will also participate in a townhall meeting with young Filipino women on empowerment of women and girls.

Harris will fly to Palawan’s capital city of Puerto Princesa on Nov. 22, Tuesday. DMS