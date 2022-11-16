EDCA projects set for implementation in 2023

Construction projects under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) between the Philippines and the United States are slated for implementation at the agreed locations starting in 2023.

Currently, $66.5 million is earmarked for the implementation of approved EDCA projects at the agreed locations. These are projects that are slated for implementation in the next two years.

The projects include construction of training, warehouse and other facilities at Cesar Basa Air Base in Pampanga, Fort Ramon Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija, and Lumbia Airport Base Station in Cagayan de Oro.

The department is committed to accelerate the implementation of the EDCA by concluding infrastructure enhancement and repair projects, developing new infrastructure projects at existing EDCA locations, and exploring new locations that will build a more credible mutual defense posture.

The Philippines and the US have maintained dialogue to discuss the implementation of the Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) and ensure that it remains relevant to address contemporary security challenges. Through the Mutual Defense Board (MDB) and Security Engagement Board (SEB), both sides continue to discuss and collaborate on projects under EDCA.

The DND remains consistent in its position that all engagements with the US as well as other foreign partners must be conducted in accordance with the Philippine Constitution and other national laws.

The department is focused on planning joint activities that will enable us to develop our individual and joint capacity to address current security challenges in line with the implementing details provided by Philippines-US defense agreements anchored on the MDT.

With the progress in Fort Magsaysay, Basa Air Base, and Antonio Bautista Air Base, the department hopes to be able to complete other pending projects. Defense Communications Service