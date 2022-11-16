BSP maintains ceilings on credit card transactions

The Monetary Board has decided to maintain the existing ceilings on credit card transactions under Circular No. 1098 dated September 24, 2020.

As such, the following ceilings remain in effect unless revised by the BSP:

The maximum interest rate or finance charge on the unpaid outstanding credit card balance of a cardholder of two percent per month or 24 percent per year

The maximum monthly add-on rate on credit card installment loans of 1 percent

The maximum processing fee on the availment of credit card cash advances of P200 per transaction.

The reasonableness of the ceilings shall be subject to further review in January 2023.

The BSP will continue to closely monitor evolving domestic and external developments that will impact the state of credit card financing, sustainability of credit card operations and viability of banks/credit card issuers?. BSP