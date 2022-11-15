「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

New weekly COVID-19 cases back to above 1,000: DOH

［ 92 words｜2022.11.15｜英字 (English) ］

New COVID-19 cases reported daily over the past week returned above the 1,000 mark, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday.

Cases averaged 1, 296 daily for November 7 to 13, 43 percent higher from cases during the period of October 31 to 6, DOH said.

Last week, the DOH said the country had an average of 907 cases daily for October 31 to November 6 for a total of 9,069.

There were six additional severe and critical case during the past week.

Deaths reached 113 deaths in the last seven days. DMS

