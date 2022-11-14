Marcos backs Seoul's efforts for denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday backed South Korea’s efforts for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula as he expressed concern over North Korea’s continuous missile testing.

“This is of great concern and we are fully supportive of the Republic of Korea in all your efforts to denuclearize North Korea,” Marcos said during a bilateral meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Sokha Hotel at the sidelines of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.

“The Philippines is one with you on that and we will do what we can to assist South Korea in that effort," the President said.

Both sides agreed during the meeting to elevate their relations to a new level that will enhance security, infrastructure, energy, as well as people-to-people exchanges. Office of the Press Secretary