BuCor head confirms underground tunnel inside NBP

Bureau of Corrections ( BuCor) Officer-in-Charge Gregorio Catapang Jr. confirmed the discovery of an underground tunnel inside New Bilibid Prisons (NBP) in Muntinlupa.

Catapang, a former Armed Forces of the Philippines chief, told dzBB on Friday this is being investigated.

"We are not experts, that is why we are called for the DENR (Department of Environment and Natural Resources) . When the DENR arrived here they said the diameter of the tunnel is around 300 x 300," he said.

It is not known how long the tunnel is but in an interview with TV5 on Thursday, Catapang said the tunnel goes under the Director’s Quarters’ swimming pool and ends at the Poblacion River at Katarungan Village inside the NBP.

“If you proceed further, that would be our fence, and then you could escape underneath it,” he told TV5.

Catapang told dzBB the construction does not have a permit. '' The director's quarters might have collapsed because of the underground tunnel," he added.

Catapang said the swimming pool at the NBP was damaged because of the tunnel. Robina Asido/DMS