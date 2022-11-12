Marcos condoles with South Korea over Itaewon tragedy

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday extended his condolences to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and the people of South Korea over the disaster in Itaewon.

Marcos made this remark during his intervention at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)- Republic of Korea Summit.

“President Yoon, before I start, on behalf of the Filipino people, allow me to extend my condolences to you and all the people of South Korea for the shocking tragedy in Itaewon,” Marcos said.

A crowd crush on the night of October 29 killed over 150 people in Itaewon, South Korea.

During his intervention, Marcos expressed gratitude to the Republic of Korea for being home to nearly 50,000 Filipinos.

"I cannot end my talk without thanking the Republic of Korea," Marcos said, adding that Filipinos have been well-treated.

On the second day of the summit, leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) were holding dialogues with China, the Republic of Korea, and the United Nations. Presidential News Desk