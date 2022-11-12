Marcos calls on DPRK to comply with UN resolutions

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday called on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to comply with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

In an intervention at the 41st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit Retreat, Marcos discussed the recent events and developments in the region and around the world that have not only slowed global efforts towards economic progress but have "uncovered the real struggle facing the human race: the defense of the common universal values that underpin our common humanity."

Among the issues discussed by the chief executive is the nuclear threat posed by North Korea.

"The Philippines reiterates its grave concerns over the series of missile launches conducted by the DPRK this year," Marcos said.

"We call on the DPRK to comply with relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and we encourage the continuation of dialogue and engagement among concerned parties with the aim of stabilizing the situation in the region," Marcos pointed out.

Marcos likewise expressed his concerns if nuclear weapons become conventional weapons.

"Our greatest fear is that if nuclear weapons become conventional weapons by the use of another country, for example by Russia in Ukraine and it becomes a conventional weapon. It will encourage others to unleash their nuclear weapons. This will be the end of us all," he said.

Recent strains in cross-strait relations between China and Taiwan also present similar cause for concern, according to the President, as he echoed the call of ASEAN foreign ministers last August for both parties to observe maximum restraint and refrain from taking provocative actions. Presidential News Desk