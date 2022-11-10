Emperor Naruhito awards Order of the Rising Sun to former Foreign Affairs Secretary Del Rosario

Former Secretary of Foreign Affairs Albert Del Rosario received the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun from Emperor Naruhito Wednesday morning in Tokyo.

A statement from his office said Del Rosario was conferred the highest honor, along with former Secretary of Finance Carlos Dominguez III, for being instrumental in building Japan-Philippines bilateral relationship towards becoming a “strategic partnership,” especially for his significant contributions in ensuring the safety of ships in the waters around the Philippines and strengthening maritime security relations between both nations.

In his message, Del Rosario thanked Emperor Naruhito for the highest honor given to him and noted that he is proud to share this award with all colleagues in the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Former Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade and David Carter received the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star while lawyer Josue Sim Zuniega received the Order of the Rising Sun, Silver Rays.

The invitation for the Imperial Conferment of Decoration was conveyed through a letter addressed to Del Rosario by Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on October 25. DMS