Total lunar eclipse takes place

A total lunar eclipse was witnessed in some parts of the country on Tuesday night.

In a radio interview, Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Service Administration (Pagasa) Space, Science and Astronomy Section, Assistant Weather Services chief Chat Ramos said the eclipse started after the moon rise around 5:19pm.

"The total lunar eclipse happened when three celestial objects-- the moon, earth and the sun-- is in one line," she said.

"During the total lunar eclipse, the moon becomes color red," she added.

Ramos said the greatest eclipse which was witnessed around 6:59 pm lasted until 7:42 pm.

She said the total lunar eclipse which also called as "Blood Moon" will last for "one hour, 25 minutes and 42 seconds" or end until 9:58 pm. Robina Asido/DMS