Marcos leads turnover of military assets from Israel and Spain to Philippines

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. emphasized the importance of the modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) as he led the acceptance, turnover and blessing ceremonies of the ground based air defense systems from Israel and C-295 Medium Lift Aircraft from Spain in Basa Air Base on Tuesday.

"While we strive to live in peace with others, it is still crucial that our Armed Forces be modernized so that it is ready for all eventualities," he said.

"It is for this reason, that we strengthen our country’s capabilities in territorial defense, counter-terrorism, and internal security," he added.

Marcos said updating the defense systems with the latest technology will also fortify the country's "capabilities to provide humanitarian assistance to respond immediately in times of calamities and disasters."

"It is also worth noting that, for government and business operations to continue without fault or interruption, there is a need to protect all our critical infrastructure and our modernization addresses such a need," he said.

"With terrorism and external security threats brought by geopolitical tensions looming around us, around the Asia Pacific region, and around the world, it is imperative that we continue to equip and empower ourselves in whatever capacity we are able," he added.

In his speech, Marcos also expressed his gratitude to the Spanish for the C295 aircraft and Israel government for the ground based air defense which supports the modernization of the AFP.

"We must of course extend our deepest gratitude to Israel and to Spain for helping us bolster our defense systems to safeguard our sovereignty," he said.

"I believe that this is a clear testament of our strong defense relations, one that we can develop in, as their Excellencies mentioned, in other areas besides defense," he added.

Israel Ambassador Ilan Fluss noted that the ground base air defense system of Israel is "amongst the finest and most advance air defense system in the world"

"Very few countries have it until today and now Israel is more than happy to share with our close friends the Philippines," he said.

"Israel has become a reliable partner to this country especially in the area of defense and security we have to make sure this collaboration will expand in the coming years," he added.

Fluss said the Israeli is also set to turned over new Shaldag fast attack craft to the Philippine Navy next week.

"Israeli strategic systems in the air force in the army and in the navy and just to name the few the new Shaldag to be handed over to the navy next week, The UAVs radio systems command and control systems, light tanks armored vehicles among others," he said.

In his message, Spain Ambassador to the Philippines, Miguel Utray Delgados pointed out the versatility of the C295 aircraft.

"The versatility of the aircraft allow it to land on shore and .. runways to transport soldiers and materials to offer logistical supports and many other functions such as maritime patrol and anti submarine in some of its multiple configurations," he said.

"This is the 6th aircraft of the seven contracted and we hope the Philippines may have more in the future and not only in the transport version so that it can take advantage of the synergies of having the fleet of the same aircraft," he added.

The ceremony also attended by Defense Officer-in-Charge Senior Undersecretary Jose Faustino, Jr. PAF Commanding General Lt. Gen. Connor Anthony Canlas, Sr., and other military and defense officials. Robina Asido/DMS