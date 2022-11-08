Deaths from ''Paeng'' reach 156, with 37 missing

The death toll due to Severe Tropical Storm “Paeng” rose to 156, with 141 victims injured and 37 missing, the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDDRMC) said Monday.

As of 6 am, the confirmed casualties were 121 dead, 94 injured and 28 missing.

Crop losses were estimated at P3,085,192,147.35, affecting 81,866 farmers.

Damage to houses amounted to P17,286,000, of which 31,676 were partially damaged and 3,267 were totally damaged.

Damage to infrastructure was at P4,512,696,137.88, which was mostly composed of roads, schools, government facilities and flood control facilities.

The number of affected families due to “Paeng" was recorded at 1,273, 058 or 4,637,137 persons, NDRRMC said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS