Japan-US Joint Training for the Philippine Coast Guard

From Oct 23 to Nov 5, the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) dispatched its Mobile Cooperation Team (MCT) to conduct capacity-building support together with the US Coast Guard (USCG) for the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) under the framework of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) technical cooperation.

The JCG MCT has provided foreign coast guard agencies with capacity building on maritime safety and security.

This is the third time the JCG, PCG, and USCG has cooperated for joint capacity building in Manila this year.

The capacity-building support, meant to enhance the PCG’s operational and rescue capabilities, included technical guidance in towing and firefighting techniques using the 97-meter vessel “BRP Melchora Aquino” and 44-meter vessel provided by Japan.

The JCG MCT also participated in the USCG’s small boat operation instructor program provided for the PCG.

The USCG and JCG have been in close working relationship ever since the JCG's establishment in 1948, and have thus been strengthening the partnership and cooperation through various opportunities. Both agencies have rendered capacity-building support for foreign coast guard agencies in the Indo-Pacific region.

The JCG, together with the USCG, anticipates further opportunities to working with the PCG on capacity-building support in the near future. Japan Information and Culture Center