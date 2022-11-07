One killed, one in serious condition in Tacurong bus explosion

One person was killed, one is in serious condition while ten sustained minor injuries as an alleged improvised bomb exploded inside a bus in Tacurong City, police said Sunday.

Lt. Col. Joan Maganto, Tacurong police chief, said the lone casualty died on the spot.

Maganto said the explosion inside Yellow Bus Lines took place at Purok Yellow Bell, Barangay New Isabela, Tacurong City around 11:30 am. The bus came from Kidapawan City.

Tacurong City Mayor Joseph Lechonsito met military and police officials to get to the bottom of this incident. DMS