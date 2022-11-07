「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

11月7日のまにら新聞から

Less than 50% of 5 to 11 year old children fully vaccinated: DOH

［ 79 words｜2022.11.7｜英字 (English) ］

Only 48 percent of children aged 5 to 11 years old have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 nine months after the program began, the Department of Health (DOH) said Sunday.

This is less than half of the target population of 11 million, it said.

The DOH said 5,231,460 children 5 to 11 years old have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of November 2.

Children aged 5 to 11 are only eligible for two primary series of COVID-19 vaccines. DM

