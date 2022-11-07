Maguindano gov't may end rescue operations for 17 missing from

Maguindanao officials will meet with the Provincial Disaster Risk and Reduction Management Council (PDRRMC) to decide if they should end the search and rescue operations for the 17 missing people due to Severe Tropical Storm “Paeng”.

In an interview with dzBB Sunday, Maguindanao Provincial Administrator Cyrus Torreña said “Our official count (of deaths) is still at 63. And even though there is only a slim chance of survival we are still searching for the 17 missing,” Torreña said.

“Tomorrow, we will schedule a meeting with the Provincial Disaster Risk and Reduction Council to decide our next move, because the Philippine Coast Guard has advised us on giving up the rescue,” he added.

Torreña said less than 4,000 families affected by “Paeng” are still staying in evacuation centers.

The road from Cotabato City to General Santos City is passable for light four-wheeled vehicles, Torreña told dzBB.

According to the National Disaster Risk and Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC), the death toll from “Paeng” is 157. Of this number, 121 are confirmed while 35 are for validation.

NDRRMC said 17 persons are missing.

The estimated damage to agriculture was over P3 billion, affecting 81,866 farmers and fisherfolks.

The number of damaged houses was 34,698, estimated to cost over P17 million.

NDRRMC estimated cost of damage to infrastructure was over P4 billion. Jaspearl Tan/DMS