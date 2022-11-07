Marcos expected to meet South Korea President Yoon in sidelines of ASEAN Summit

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr is expected to meet South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in a bilateral meeting at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Cambodia.

Assistant Foreign Affairs Secretary Nathaniel Imperial said both leaders will tackle the conclusion of a free trade agreement between the Philippines and South Korea in his bilateral meeting with his counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol.

The ASEAN Summit is expected to be held on November 10-13.

Imperial said South Korea is a key partner of the Philippines economically in terms of defense and security and also in terms of tourism.

"Korea is only the second country which we will be concluding a Free Trade Agreement after Japan. Aside from that, we have a very robust defense and security cooperation, as you well know," he said.

"So it's very important that they discuss current and pending issues between our two countries and the opportunities that we can pursue together with the Republic of Korea," Imperial said.

Marcos is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with Cambodian President Hun Sen. DMS