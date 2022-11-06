PNP says 103 arrested in three-month anti-terrorism operations

The Philippine National Police (PNP) rounded up more than a hundred Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) personalities during a three-month anti-terrorism operations nationwide.

The result of the operations from August 3 to November 3 has recorded a total of 103 CTG members have been arrested.

Based on the data, PRO 11 (Davao Region) has the greatest number of arrested CTG with 39 personalities, followed by PRO 13 (Caraga) with 20, PRO 8 (Eastern Visayas) and PRO 10 (Northern Mindanao) with nine CTG members each, PRO 6 (Western Visayas) with seven, PRO 2 (Cagayan Valley) with six, PRO 1 (Ilocos Region) with four, two in PRO 3 (Central Luzon), PRO 12 (Soccsksargen), and NCRPO, and one each in PRO 4B (Mimaropa), PRO 5 (Bicol), and PRO COR (Cordillera Autonomous Region).

"This will be a stern warning to all the leaders and members of terrorists’ group who are still at large, the PNP will not stop to hunt all of you down and give justice to all your victims", PNP chief General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said.

“This is evidently another significant accomplishment of the PNP against terrorist groups. Ipagpatuloy natin ang masigasig na pagpapatupad ng ating mga programa at polisiya na naglalayong paigtingin ang pagsugpo sa kriminalidad. We congratulate our ranks in maintaining peace and bringing a beautiful life to every Filipino family”, Azurin added. PNP PIO