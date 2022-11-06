BuCor officer-in-charge angry with alleged violations by personnel

Former Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gregorio Catapang Jr., appointed as officer-in-charge of the Bureau of Corrections on October 21, is incensed with what is happening at BuCor.

Catapang said he caught a officer stealing documents at his office.

“Anlakas ng loob pumasok sa office ko,” Catapang told Teleradyo.

Catapang said the official grabbed a confidential report. The report was reportedly about a pending case of the officer.

“I saw him get my confidential report. It turned out that the report is about his case, a pending case,'' he said.

A BuCor officer also reportedly deleted some footage from surveillance cameras in the monitoring room. ''That is how blatant things are. It's too much. I cannot stomach it,'' said Catapang.

He said he will file charges and impose sanctions against erring BuCor

personnel.

Catapang has relieved some 50 Bureau of Jail Management and Penology

(BJMP) personnel. DMS